Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,479,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $131,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSGX opened at $52.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.10. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.64 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 12.73%. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

