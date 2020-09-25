Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 131,917 Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,483,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.37% of Avanos Medical worth $131,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 29.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 47,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 91.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 247.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 257,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,691,000 after acquiring an additional 179,633 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. Avanos Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

