Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 170,283 Shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,787,248 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.90% of First Bancorp worth $132,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $7,274,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 53.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,321,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after buying an additional 578,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $156.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. First Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

