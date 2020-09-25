American International Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,904 Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.76 million, a PE ratio of 669.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. Repro Med Systems has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $181,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

