Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 313,812 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,001,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.59% of Realogy worth $133,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Realogy by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Realogy by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 101,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 67,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Realogy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 85,759 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Realogy by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 541,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

NYSE RLGY opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.92. Realogy Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Williams purchased 5,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

