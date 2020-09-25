Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Cavco Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $176.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.55. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $99.58 and a one year high of $236.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.16.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.74. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $254.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

