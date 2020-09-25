Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FMAO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

FMAO stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $218.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.17. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

In other news, CEO Lars B. Eller purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

