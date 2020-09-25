Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $5.50.

RRC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a sell rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Range Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Range Resources by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,546,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

