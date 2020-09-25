Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated a positive rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.28.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Analyst Recommendations for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp
Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,271,849 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,271,849 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc
SmartFinancial Inc Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp
SmartFinancial Inc Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp
Vanguard Group Inc. Has $131.11 Million Holdings in Office Depot Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Has $131.11 Million Holdings in Office Depot Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Descartes Systems Group Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Descartes Systems Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report