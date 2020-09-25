Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated a positive rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.28.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

