B Francis Saul II Buys 10,000 Shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Stock

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $249,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,670.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BFS stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25. Saul Centers Inc has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $584.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

BFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Saul Centers by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

