Contrasting Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and VOLVO AB/ADR (NASDAQ:VLVLY)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and VOLVO AB/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -24.39% -13.32% VOLVO AB/ADR 5.03% 12.94% 3.48%

Nikola has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOLVO AB/ADR has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of VOLVO AB/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nikola and VOLVO AB/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 1 2 2 0 2.20 VOLVO AB/ADR 1 2 3 1 2.57

Nikola presently has a consensus price target of $37.80, suggesting a potential upside of 97.91%. Given Nikola’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than VOLVO AB/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nikola and VOLVO AB/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A VOLVO AB/ADR $45.71 billion 0.82 $3.79 billion $1.87 9.81

VOLVO AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Summary

VOLVO AB/ADR beats Nikola on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About VOLVO AB/ADR

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, articulated haulers, wheel loaders, road construction machines, and compact equipment under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks. In addition, the company offers engines and power systems for leisure and commercial boats, as well as for industrial applications, such as power generation and container trucks under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financial solutions, such as customer financing and leasing, dealer financing, and insurance; rental, preventive maintenance, assistance, and IT services; spare parts; and transport information systems. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

