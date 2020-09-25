Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $295.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to $295.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.53.

Shares of TSLA opened at $387.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,009.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,456.18, for a total value of $5,824,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,827,093.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total value of $418,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,139.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,404 shares of company stock worth $69,328,343. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,559,382,000 after acquiring an additional 190,056 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $809,915,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $404,759,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 583,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $629,910,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

