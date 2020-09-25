Deutsche Bank Upgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to “Buy”

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $500.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $400.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cfra upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.53.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $387.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $359.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,009.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.62 and its 200-day moving average is $231.73. Tesla has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at $19,011,831.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total value of $3,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,816,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,404 shares of company stock worth $69,328,343 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 100.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 3,259,688 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $100,559,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,559,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

