Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Endurance International Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.31 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on EIGI shares. BidaskClub cut Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endurance International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

In other news, COO Kimberly Simone sold 20,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $113,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $84,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,498 shares of company stock valued at $311,547 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Endurance International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endurance International Group by 680.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Endurance International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Endurance International Group by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Endurance International Group by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Endurance International Group has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $6.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $717.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 2.19.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Earnings History and Estimates for Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endurance International Group Holdings Inc to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share
