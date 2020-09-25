salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sells $57,781.64 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Joe Allanson sold 116 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $24,038.68.

Shares of CRM opened at $237.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.17 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 100.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,097,239 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $205,547,000 after purchasing an additional 186,252 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 65.1% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Cfra increased their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

