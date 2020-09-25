Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. MannKind reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. UBS Group AG raised its position in MannKind by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MannKind by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 41,316 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in MannKind by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 46,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MannKind by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. MannKind has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.22.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

