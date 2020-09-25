Insider Buying: Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Acquires 1,292 Shares of Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Steven T. Romick bought 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,964.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 26,851 shares in the company, valued at $976,033.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of SOR stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65. Source Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $41.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
