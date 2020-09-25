Insider Buying: Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Acquires 1,292 Shares of Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Steven T. Romick bought 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,964.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 26,851 shares in the company, valued at $976,033.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SOR stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65. Source Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $41.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 68.4% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 96.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Source Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 52.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 36.4% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

