Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,570,000 after acquiring an additional 289,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,014,000 after acquiring an additional 65,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,122,000 after purchasing an additional 136,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $250.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.88. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.88.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

