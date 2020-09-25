Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $78,000 Position in PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PLDT were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 373.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 245,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PLDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in PLDT by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 33,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PLDT by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in PLDT by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

PLDT stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.37. PLDT Inc has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $853.38 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that PLDT Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.522 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHI. Citigroup raised shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

