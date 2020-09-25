700 Shares in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 811.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,222,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,144,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

