Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $86,000 Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2,197.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 114,753 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 421.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $418,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.29. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

