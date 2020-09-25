Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 116,171 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,171 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $32.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 4.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

