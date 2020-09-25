Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $90,000 in Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLGL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 927,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,701,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 592,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94. The stock has a market cap of $145.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.44. Sol Gel Technologies Ltd has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SLGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

