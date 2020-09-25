Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $131,000 Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1,153.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in VF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 3.5% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of VF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of VF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VFC opened at $69.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

