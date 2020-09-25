Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Visteon were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VC opened at $65.51 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

