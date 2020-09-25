American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 642.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50,984 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $1,279,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 106.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $1,449,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5,056.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 207,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 203,353 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. Raymond James raised American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

NYSE:AFG opened at $63.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

