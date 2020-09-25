Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,791 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Graco were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,051 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,231,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,375,000 after purchasing an additional 345,010 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,206,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,903,000 after purchasing an additional 302,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $355,838.70. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $67,884.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,796.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,379 shares of company stock worth $26,047,644 over the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GGG opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.