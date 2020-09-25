Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 2,100 Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Energizer by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Energizer by 33.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Energizer by 370.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Energizer by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $90,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,322.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -244.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Energizer had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Energizer from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

