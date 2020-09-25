Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 1,200 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEK opened at $90.42 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 17,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $1,610,298.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,137,783.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $395,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

