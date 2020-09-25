Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 9,105 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CW stock opened at $93.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.41. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

