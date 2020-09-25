Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $102,000 Investment in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $368,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $2,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 605,600 shares of company stock worth $9,539,596. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $15.20 on Friday. Switch Inc has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.19 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

