Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 41,501 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,501 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $89.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average of $77.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

