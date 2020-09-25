Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 3,000 Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 40.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion and a PE ratio of -28.64. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 136,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $5,587,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 21,412,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $875,790,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,131,211 shares of company stock valued at $905,210,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

