Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $95,000 Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 57,865 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. FMR LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in U.S. Silica by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,776 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.37.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

