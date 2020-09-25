Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,811,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $332,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,835.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,946 shares of company stock valued at $39,140,125 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $134.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.13. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

