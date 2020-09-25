Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 2,700 Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Glaukos by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 701.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 96.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSE GKOS opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.78. Glaukos Corp has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $70.96.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GKOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

