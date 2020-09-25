Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 2,300 Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,406,000 after acquiring an additional 33,568 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 39.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,092,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,883,000 after acquiring an additional 308,157 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 429.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 625,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 507,150 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 546,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SON stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SON. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

