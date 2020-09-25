Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $112,000 Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $665,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $634,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 335,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AMG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.90 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,089.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.25 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,502.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $88.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

