Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 23,360 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,360 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 37.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 15.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

