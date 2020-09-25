Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 108.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 154.5% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth $210,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68. Kilroy Realty Corp has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.19.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

