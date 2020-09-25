Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 328,852 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,852 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Envista were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVST. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,622,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,388,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,356 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,924,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,163,000.

Envista stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. Envista Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million.

NVST has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

