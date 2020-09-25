Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $191.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $229.49.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total value of $1,077,961.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 52,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.32, for a total transaction of $10,402,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,648,113. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

