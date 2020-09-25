Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 40.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth $83,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth $150,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 28.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $904,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,361,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $328,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,102.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $39.84 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 569.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.35. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

