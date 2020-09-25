Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 131,800 Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avangrid from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $48.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid Inc has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

