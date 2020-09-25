Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 96.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,094 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Big Lots by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Big Lots by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

