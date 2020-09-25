Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 592.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

DIN opened at $54.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.15. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $104.46. The firm has a market cap of $901.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

