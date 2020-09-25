Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 69 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Watsco were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Watsco by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,382,000 after purchasing an additional 207,597 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 190,819 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Watsco by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,106,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 170,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,724,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $229.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.47. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $249.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

