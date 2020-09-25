10,700 Shares in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,292.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLDR. Northland Securities raised their target price on Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.03. Cloudera Inc has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

