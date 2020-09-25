Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.75

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.75 and last traded at $53.77, with a volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.18.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

In related news, Director Michael Allan Domb bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,682,542.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,700 shares of company stock worth $315,995 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 71.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 33.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

Latest News

