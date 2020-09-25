United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of United Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

UIHC stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. United Insurance has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $195.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.35 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in United Insurance by 375.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in United Insurance by 596.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in United Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in United Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

